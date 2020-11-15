YES! FODEN FULLY DESERVED THE CALL-UP

Since September, the young Manchester City star has now returned to the team, and the former right-back, Richard says he fully deserved another chance.

The 20-year-old has been added to Gareth Southgate's team for the upcoming fixtures against Belgium, Iceland, and the Republic of Ireland. This is the second time Foden has been handed call-up, having made his national debut in September 2020 before he and Mason Greenwood were asked to leave after contravening the coronavirus procedure in Iceland. Foden had already apologized for his altitude in Iceland, but Southgate didn't call up him and Greenwood for the international fixtures in October.

While the young United forward has been left out once again, the coach has given Foden another opportunity, and former City defender Richards said that Foden fully deserved the chance. Also, Richard stated on Sky Sports that every player has their own journey and have to learn from their own errors.

The most suitable way to do right is to do great on the field, and the lad does that every time. We always mention how we can't retain the ball in England. England needs all these technical players, and when they come off, they don't play and get a chance. I am delighted that he is back to the squad because he is a top young player. Playing always is the important thing now for Foden, Richard concluded.

What's more, former Manchester United star Roy Keane has been greatly impressed by the way Foden has come up to replace the departed David Silva after his summer departure. Although it might be unfair to compare the two because Silva was one of the greatest players in the Premier League, Foden is doing great. Roy Keane added.

Whatever be the case, Foden fully deserved the call-up.