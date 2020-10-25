Tim Sherwood urges Jack Grealish to work harder for England call-up

Former Premier League star Tim Sherwood has said that Jack Grealish must continue to work hard in order to break into the England setup. The attacking midfielder had an impressive season for Aston Villa in the Premier League as he contributed eight goals and six assists, but he was still ignored by manager Gareth Southgate.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Sherwood urged Grealish to continue working hard on the playing field such that he can break into the Three Lions squad in the future, he told: “Jack, keep your nut down, work hard, and don’t sulk about it, I’m sure he won’t anyway. Just get back on the football, which is your best friend and hopefully… look, it might be injures that gives him his opportunity and once you get in there, I’m sure when Gareth sees him in close quarters he realises what a talent this boy is.”

Grealish started his career in the centre of the park, but over the past year, he has played on the left side of the attack. That has contributed to Southgate’s decision to ignore him, given he has the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who have produced better performances from the same position.

As things stand, Grealish seems far off from earning a call-up, but he could prove himself by starting next season on a high note. With nearly a month into the summer transfer window, there are no signs that he could leave the club. Manchester United were regularly linked with his services earlier this year, but they have been put off by the Villans’ £80m asking price.

The west Midlands outfit seem to have no desire to negotiate on the fee and Grealish could find himself staying put next term. Dean Smith’s side only scrapped through the relegation mix on the final matchday after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at West Ham United. The manager will be hoping for a better showing next term.