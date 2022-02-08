WARD-PROWSE SCORES IN DEFEAT AT WOLVES

England international James Ward-Prowse produced one of the best free-kicks in the Premier League this season to provide Southampton with a lifeline during their away game against Wolves. In the end, it was not enough for his team who succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. The England midfielder is one of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League if not the best and he showed it with a magnificent strike with six minutes left on the clock as far as the Premier League encounter with Wolves at the Molineux is concerned.

Wolves took a 1-0 lead into the break with a Raul Jimenez penalty in the 37th minute. The hosts then doubled their lead just before the hour mark through England centre back ConorCoadyfrom close range. The Midlands club led with a two-goal advantage until the last six minutes when Ward-Prowse gave the Saints a lifeline but they could not find the second goal needed to snatch a point from the game. Wolves clinched the points in stoppage time with a breakaway goal from Spanish international winger AdamaTraore who was unusually composed in front of goal to score his first goal of the season and give his team the win.

England midfielder Ward-Prowse was one of the best Southampton players on the pitch and he was able to score his sixth goal in the Premier League this term. He has an attacking output of six goals and two assists in 19 league outings for the Saints this season. In total, he has six goals and five assists in 22 games in all competitions. He has two assists in two Carabao Cup appearances this season plus one assist in one FA Cup game this season.

Southampton are down by one place to 12th spot on the league table due to the defeat at Wolves, while their opponents were able to cement their place in the top eight with the victory.