FODEN LEADS CITY TO ANOTHER WIN

England international Phil Foden turned out to be the catalyst for the latest Manchester City win in the Premier League. The England national team star scored the only goal of the match as Manchester City beat their hosts to increase theadvantage they haveover fellow title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to win the league title at the end of the season.

Foden was restored into the Manchester City starting XI in the league for the first time since the 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United earlier this month andhe took his chance. The England national team player had earlier been punished by City boss Pep Guardiola for his outing just after the Leeds game amidst the increase in the rate of Covid-19 cases. Foden was given the punishment of being an unused substitute for the Newcastle United game alongside England colleague Jack Grealish.

Foden and Grealish made the Manchester City XI for the Brentford clash but it was the former who made his mark after his 16th minute strike off the assist from Kevin De Bruyne. His goal gave the Citizens their tenth straight win in the league and an eight-point lead over Chelsea who are in second place on the Premier League log. They had a six-point advantage over both Liverpool and Chelsea but neither won the three points from the latest set of Premier League games. Chelsea were forced to a 1-1 draw at home, while Liverpool lost 1-0 at the home of Leicester City.

On the league standings, Manchester City have eight more points than Chelsea and nine more points than Liverpool who have a game in hand on the other two teams.

For London team Brentford, they kept City on their toes for a lot of the game and they battled hard but tell short of the qualities needed as they made it two successive losses and three successive losses in all competitions.