Brendan Rodgers hopeful Ben Chilwell stays put with Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Ben Chilwell stays put with the club beyond the next transfer window. The England international has played a key part in the Foxes’ push for Champions League football this term and that has caught the eye of elite European sides including Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea are deemed as the favourites to sign him, having already opened transfer negotiations but Rodgers remain optimistic that the left-back will remain with the east Midlands outfit next term, he told in a press conference: “All you can ever do is create an environment where players will feel they can improve and develop, and enjoy their football. But I also recognise players may well look beyond Leicester City.

“I’ve never felt that with Ben. He’s a huge talent and for me he can be one of the world’s best left-backs. I can only see him getting better and he can get that here at Leicester, of course. I think he’s shown that, particularly this season. I can say that, but of course players and agents may well have other ambitions for players. That’s not something you can always control.”

Rodgers’ side have been in the top four for most of the current campaign and they are currently eight points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with eight games to play. They recently picked up a 1-1 draw against Watford but Rodgers would feel that the Foxes should have come up with the three points.

Chilwell’s stunning 25-yard strike saw the Foxes take the lead in the 90th minute but the Hornets were able to level the scores in the third minute of injury time after a superb overhead kick from Craig Dawson. Leicester will face Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter. They will be aiming to pick up only their third win from 10 league games.