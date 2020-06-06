Tarkowski seeking a return to national team

Burnley defender James Tarkowski claims that he is very focused on getting his place in the England national team for the Euro 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the European Championship and this provides an opportunity for players, who are out of form and favour, to win a place back in the national team. This is one of the primary ambitions forTarkowski who has been unable to add to his national team appearances for a couple of years now. The defender has made two appearances for the national team, but he has not featured since September 2018.

The Burnley defence has a reputation for being notoriously good and they have allowed very few goals in recent years. Tarkowski has been able to find his form and he hopes that the coronavirus pandemic gives an opportunity for the manager, Gareth Southgate, to look at other members who could potentially claim a place in the team. Still only 27 years old,Tarkowski has the potential to play for England even at the next World Cup in Qatar.

Football is all set to undergo a major transformation as a result of this pandemic with huge revenue losses and many players facing a wage cut. The upcoming transfer window is also likely to be very quiet unlike in recent years.

“It’s difficult to get into that squad [international] as there is a lot of talent around; some of them are playing at the very highest level.So I understand how difficult it is to achieve that, but it’s not something that I will give up on.I’d love to be a part of it. I managed to get on the standby list for the World Cup having only played nine months of Premier League football, so it’s something I’m definitely pushing for,” said the defender.