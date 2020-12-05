Steven Gerrard Keen to Help Rangers Liftthe League Title Again

Steven Gerrard is not hurrying to return to Liverpool and he is very much comfortable staying with the Scottish club Rangers. He confirms that Liverpool will be his team always. He has an extension of the contract with Rangers as he has made impressive development in his leadership. With the development of work in the Scottish club has given him an opportunity to have discussions with Liverpool.

The speculation regarding Liverpool’s manager post has arisen due to Jurgen Klopp's decision that he will be leaving the club once his contract comes to expire. Gerrard was pulled to the scene because of his connection with Liverpool and also his performance alongside the Rangers have impressed everyone.

Gerrard has an opportunity to return to his familiar surroundings but he is not ready to come back to the place, which holds many emotions for him. His current focus is on Glasgow and the steps he needs to take to help the club win the title.

He spoke about his old club and the emotions it represented. He said that it is the fans who make him feel connected and he has played for Reds a long time, which formed a bond with the club. He will always support the team, but he has spent two years with the Scottish club, which has now a special place in his heart.

“But this is the start for me at Rangers now, we’re two years in and I’m hungry to continue there. My relationship with Rangers is strong and it’s growing, of course it’s got a place in my heart. I knew Rangers was a top club from the outside, and I was lucky to get the opportunity to go up there,” said Gerrard.

He talks about Celtic who is leading in Scottish premiership and believes that he can develop Rangers to be a better club and push them to the top. They will try hard to break the dominance and he will be always striving hard to help the team win.