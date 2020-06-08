Spurs’ Top Four Chances Better with Kane, says Alderweireld

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is back on the team fit and ready to play. Before the suspension of football activity,Jose Mourinho's Tottenham has been on the verge of collapse. The team has been struggling a lot and this three-month break will be a blessing to them.

The players who were on the grip of injury have enough time to return to fitness. They have lost to Wolves and Chelsea on the Premier League.In the Champions League, they lost to RB Leipzig where they didn’t even score a goal in both the legs.

The club had most of its players on injury with Harry Kane suffering from a hamstring injury. Heung-min Son had a broken arm from February and Moussa Sissoko had undergone a surgery in prior a ligament injury in the knee. They all are back to fitness by the practice on three months back.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has said that with the return of Kane they will have a better chance to reach the top four. They are now seven points behind Chelsea who is now placed on the fourth place. He said with Kane fit everyone is hoping to see the old Kane.

“He looks fully fit, top fit, so we’re going to see the old Kane again. He has been out for a longer period so his desire to show everyone is unbelievable. You’re going to see a very good Kane,” said Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld.

The past three months have not only been a time to recover from the injuries but also have a better understanding of the manager and also to learn what he wants the players to do.

The team along with the manager has discussed in detail on what position every player should play. Alderweireld sees this as an opportunity to start over and finish with victories.

Tottenham's first match is against United and they will be hoping for a victory. If they are to lose then Spurs can forget their hopes to be in the top four of the Premier League table. United is currently standing at fifth place with four points ahead of Spurs.