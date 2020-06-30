Jamie O’Hara urges Harry Kane to stay put at Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur graduate Jamie O’Hara believes Harry Kane should stay put with the north London side for the long-term, even if they are unable to win any trophies. The England international has netted 181 goals over the past six years for Spurs but the club have still failed to win any form of silverware.

Kane recently admitted that he may consider a fresh challenge in the future, if the club are unable to deliver trophies but O’Hara feels the striker should remain with the capital outfit for the rest of his career and leave a legacy in the game. He added that there is no assurance of trophies with a move to Manchester United and Kane should stay put with Spurs to cement a legendary status.

He told TalkSPORT: “With Harry Kane, yes, he needs to win trophies, he’s one of the best strikers in the Premier League and he’s Spurs’ best player. But I’m a little bit on the fence with saying ‘you’ve GOT to leave to win trophies if you’re a top player’. It’s also about leaving a legacy in the game. If Harry Kane leaves Tottenham it might not work out. He might go to Manchester United and he might not win anything. He could win something at Spurs but even if he doesn’t he’s going to be regarded as one of the best and most loyal footballers to have ever been at that club.”

Kane has more than four years remaining on his contract with Spurs and its unlikely that he will leave the club during the next transfer window. However, he may be tempted to consider a fresh challenge in 12 months’ time, suppose the club are unable to end their 12-year wait for a trophy. Aside from United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in signing him. Kane is expected to lead the attack for Spurs when they host United in the Premier League on June 19.