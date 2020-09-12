Southgate would be pleased by Pickford’s display, claims Ancelotti

Everton were involved in a 1-1 draw with only during the weekend. After the game, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti claimed that England manager Gareth Southgate should be happy with the performance displayed by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The match witnessed Everton going 1-0 down after just three minutes thanks to a goal from Robbie Brady. However, Pickford was unable to save this goal since his view was blocked by the opposition defenders. After leading for most of the second half, but only were unable to prevent Everton from getting back into the game through Dominic Calvert Lewin.

One of the spectators in the stadium was England manager Gareth Southgate, who had the opportunity to look at Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford at the same time. Ancelotti said that Pickford might have done enough to impress the England boss just in time for the upcoming round of matches for the Three Lions.

England do not play a competitive match until June when the team takes on Croatia in the Euro 2020 group matches, but there are expected to be opportunities for players on the fringes of England first team to make a strong impression. Apart from taking a good look at the goalkeepers, Southgate was also able to look at strikers like Calvert Lewin, who was on the scoresheet.

“We are not satisfied with the result but the performance was quite good.The start was terrible and Burnley are able to defend. We created some good chances.Gareth Southgate has to be pleased, both goalkeepers did well. He did really well, Jordan. Jordan is back. He had a lot of quality and for him it’s important to stay in good condition and stay motivated. I am positive, I saw a good spirit from my team. Every game is difficult,” said Ancelotti after the game.