HOW FODEN BOSSED ENGLAND GAME

Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden was deservedly named the man-of-the-match for his performance during the game between England and Iceland on Wednesday night. Phil Foden bossed the game from start to finish as his England team thrashed their guests 4-0 at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Phil Foden scored two second half goals to add to his assist for the opening goal scored by Hammers midfielder Declan Rice in the 20th minute of the game. His manager Gareth Southgate praised him in his post-match press conference after the game. He told reporters that he has been impressed with his conduct since he was reprimanded for breaking a curfew to party with friends while on England duty in September. Phil Foden was punished alongside Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood after they both broke the Covid-19 guidelines in place while they were with the Three Lions squad.Phil Foden was making his first appearance for England during the Iceland game since the curfew incident two months ago.

Apart from Phil Foden and Declan Rice, Chelsea star Mason Mount was also on the scoresheet. He scored the second goal of the game shortly after Rice had given hosts England the lead at the expense of Iceland.

The National News gave Phil Foden the best ratings of 9 and rightly so, while fellow goalscorerMason Mountgot 8, the same ratings as the impressive Jack Grealish. Opening goal recipient Declan Rice got 7 alongside the likes of centre back Harry Maguire, Arsenal player Bukayo Saka, skipper Harry Kane and substitute Harry Winks who provided an assist to the fourth and final goal of the game. Kyle Walker and Eric Dier started the game as part of a three-man central defence and they all got 6, alongside Tyrone Mings who came on during the second half of the game. Fellow substitutes Tammy Abraham, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Jadon Sancho were not rated as they came into the game in the latter stages though it must be pointed out that Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho got the assist for the first of the Phil Foden brace.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford didn't have much to do in goal and was given the ratings of 5, while right-sided wing back Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid got the lowest rating at 4 because he didn't look comfortable in his role.