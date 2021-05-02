SOUTHAMPTON EYEING UNITED FULLBACK

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on loan in the current transfer market. The Saints want to take the young England player on loan from now till the end of the campaign. The interest of Southampton in the England fullback was disclosed by Sky Sports News earlier this week as it was revealed that the South Coast club is waiting on the decision of the Red Devils on the loan offer for the 20-year-old. Sky Sports News also said that three other teams are keen on the Manchester United Academy graduate.

England junior international Brandon Williams came through the ranks at Manchester United before he made his debut for the first team in September 2019. He was a regular feature in the Manchester United team last season as he made 36 appearances for the club. Brandon Williams scored his first senior goal for the Red Devils during the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League as Manchester United came back from 2-0 down to take a 3-2 lead before the Blades scored the equaliser to share the points.

Brandon Williams has barely been used by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and that's due to the arrival of Alex Telles last summer. Brazilian international Alex Telles signed for Manchester United from Portuguese top flight team FC Porto at the start of this season and he's ahead of Brandon Williams in the left-back pecking order at Old Trafford. Manchester United fullback Brandon Williams is a versatile defender who can play either as a left-back or as a right-back. Fellow England player Luke Shaw is the first choice left-back at Manchester United and new signing Alex Telles is his deputy thus leaving Brandon Williams with a limited role in the team.

Apart from Southampton, Newcastle United and German Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen have also been mentioned as possible transfer destination for Brandon Williams.