SAKA KEY TO ARSENAL REVIVAL

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been a key player for the Gunners who have hit form in the Premier League after a difficult two months. The North Londoners had a poor run of seven league games without a win from the start of November 2021 and the end of December 2021.

The barren run saw Arsenal drop down to the bottom six places on the Premier League log but a run of three straight wins have lifted the mood at Arsenal. England international Bukayo Saka has been one of the few Arsenal players that emerged out of the aforementioned barren run with any form of credit and he has been a major player in the recent run of three successive victories in the league.

The England national team player scored one and assisted another one as Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 at home at the end of last month to end their barren run of seven games without victory. England player Bukayo Saka was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award for his performance for the Gunners during that Chelsea game at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka was also named the man-of-the-match for the next league game after the Chelsea match, a slim 1-0 victory over hosts Brighton & Hove Albion last week. The Three Lions of England star provided the assist for the only goal of the game scored by second half substitute Alexandre Lacazette. Bukayo Saka then made it three goals in his last three games with one of the goals as Arsenal ran riot against struggling West Brom at the Hawthorns. He doubled the advantage for Arsenal in the first half after Scotland national team player Kieran Tierney had given the team the lead. Alexandre Lacazette made it a comprehensive 4-0 win for the Gunners with two goals in the second half. Bukayo Saka would be hoping to maintain his form for Arsenal as he's in line to make the 23-man squad for England ahead of this year's European Championships.