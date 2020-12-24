TOP ENGLAND PLAYERS WITH CAP

The Three Lions of England were recently in action as late as last month with games in the UEFA Nations League. In total, England manager Gareth Southgate led his wards to three games in November including the international friendly match with Home Nations rivals, the Republic of Ireland, and two UEFA Nations League games.

The three England games afforded the players the opportunity to add more appearances to their existing caps though it must be pointed out that important players like Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the games with respective injuries.

England beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 at home via the goals from Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and in-formEverton Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Three Lions then lost 2-0 to Belgium in their penultimate group game in Group B of League 1 in the UEFA Nations League. Leicester City star YouriTielemans scored the opening goal of the game for the hosts before Napoli attacker Dries Mertens doubled that advantage inside 20 minutes. The two Belgium goals were enough to prevent England from qualifying for the Nations League final.

In the final game of the group, England beat Iceland 4-0 at home via goals from West Ham United star Declan Rice and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount in the first half plus a second half brace from Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. After the latest England games, here are the top five players with the most cap:

1. Raheem Sterling – The Manchester City star was out of the aforementioned games due to injury. He has 13 goals in 58 games for his country.

2. Jordan Henderson – The Liverpool skipper played just 45 minutes from the last England games partly due to injury. Like Sterling, he has 58 caps for England.

3. Kyle Walker – The Manchester City defender has 53 England caps.

4. Harry Kane – The Spurs striker is the England skipper and he has 32 goals in 51 games.

5. Eric Dier – The utility player can perform well either as a defender or as a midfielder. He has 45 appearances for the Three Lions of England. He has three goals for his country.