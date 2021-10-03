MUSIALA MAKES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HISTORY

England youngster Jamal Musiala wrote his name in Champions League history after he was on target for defending champions Bayern Munich during the comprehensive victory over hosts Lazio in what was the first leg of their last 16 tie. The England man scored the second goal for Bayern Munich to become the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history at the age of 17 years and 363 days. England youngster Jamal Musiala is also the youngest Champions League goalscorer for Bayern Munich. By netting the second goal for Bayern Munich at the home of Lazio, the young England midfielder became the second youngest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stage behind Spanish player Bojan Krkic, who achieved the feat in the colours of Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala added a second goal for Bayern Munich on 24 minutes with a well taken strike after topscorer Robert Lewandowski had given the champions the lead on nine minutes. Polish national team captain Robert Lewandowski is now the outright third leading goalscorer in the Champions League ahead of Raul Gonzalez. He had 71 goals just like Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez before the Lazio game. Leroy Sane tapped the ball into the net from close range for the third Bayern Munich goal three minutes before the end of the first half to make it a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline for Bayern Munich at the break. Leroy Sane went on to force a fourth goal for his team at the start of the second half with Italian centre back Francesco Acerbi putting through his own net. Lazio were able to pull one back on 49 minutes to give themselves a little hope of a comebackin the second leg at the Allianz Arena next month.

England youngster Jamal Musiala has been a sensational player for Bayern Munich and he could still play for Germany . Jamal Musiala has to choose between England and Germany ahead of the next international break in March.