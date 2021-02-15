Kieran Trippier could be unavailable for England’s key matches

There is now a significant possibility that Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier could be unavailable for England at the Euro 2020 due to a ban received for betting offences. The right back was found guilty of committing many betting offences ahead of his move to Spanish football in 2019. As a result, he has now been banned for 10 matches along with a fine of £ 70,000. FIFA have confirmed that the ban comes into effect immediately and that the defender will be unavailable for several matches for Atletico Madrid – including the last 16 Champions League game against Chelsea.

Trippier has come up with an appeal against the verdict but it may be awhile before the conclusion is known. Atletico Madrid are thought to be extremely angry with the verdict, as they believe that the defender has not made any profits from the bets that others have placed. As a result of the ban, Trippier will also be unavailable for the upcoming World Cup qualification matches against San Marino and Albania in March followed by the match against Poland in April.

The European Championship for England kicks off with the match against Croatia followed by a game against Scotland before concluding the group stages with a match against Czech Republic. The European Championships have been postponed from last summer to the summer of 2021.

"Personally, I think it’s a suspension that is disproportionate for the player and totally unjust for Atletico.How can it be possible that the party that is most negatively effected by this is Atletico, which hasn’t played any part in the process? If the player has committed an infraction that does not have any effect on the competition, how can it be Atletico is the one punished by this?” said Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.