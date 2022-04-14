LIVERPOOL QUADRUPLE DREAMS ALIVE AGAINST BENFICA

Liverpool are chasing four trophies between now and the rest of the season for what would be an unprecedented feat in England. No team in England hasever won all the major four trophies in a single season, but that’s the challenge facing Liverpool.These four trophiesare the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League.

Merseyside giants Liverpool already have one of the four trophies in the bag after winning the Carabao Cup title on the last day of February. The Reds won the Carabao Cup after beating rivals Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the two teams played out a goalless draw after 120 minutes.

With the Carabao Cup title in the bag, Liverpool have their eyes on the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles that would make them the first team to win the quadruple in England.

In the race for the Premier League, Liverpool are one point behind leaders and holders Manchester City ahead of the final eight games for the two teams. The Reds have the opportunity to move above Manchester City and into pole position for the league title with an away win over City when the two teams meet for their second league clash of the season this weekend.

For the FA Cup title, Liverpool need to more games to make it happen. The Reds are in the semifinals where they have been drawn with Manchester City. If they see off City, Liverpool will face the winner of the other semifinal tie between London rivals Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Two more wins in the FA Cup will give Liverpool the title.

In the Champions League, Liverpool are massive favourites to reach the semifinals after beating hosts Benfica 3-1 in the first leg on Tuesday. The two teams will meet for the second leg on Wednesday.