JUVENTUS CHASE KANE

Juventus are ready to offer Paulo Dybala plus cash in order to persuade Tottenham Hotspur to part way with England's star player Harry Kane.

Kane, 26, made a fine start to the season, he has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Spurs before he tore his hamstring in a 1-0 defeat away to Southampton on new year Eve. The striker has not played since then.

He won't be available for the European championship during the summer according to his manager, but the postponement of the competition till the summer of 2021 will come as good news to England fans and the manager of three lions Gareth Southgate - with the talismanic striker back in their midst, https://www.betting24.fi have made them joint-second favourites behind only France.

The European championship was postponed till next summer to allow the domestic league to have their conclusions deep into the summer. The premier league is also on hold, and it is not known when the league will resume. But the striker is expected to make his return later in April and that will be on time for him to play the later part of the season and help the club fight for the top four.

Dybala, 26, has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for the Old lady this season. Juventus wanted to sell El Joya last season. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were the two clubs who declared interest in the player. Dybala nearly joined the Red Devils in the early part of last summer, only for one of his relatives to convince him about making the move to Manchester.

Spurs also made an approach for the Argentine international during the latter part of the window, but Dybala was not interested in making the move away from Turin.

The Old lady will try and convince the club to part away with Kane and they are ready to part ways with Dybala in order to get the deal done. The Lilywhites are still very keen on Dybala and it is unknown whether they will let Kane leave just so they could sign the player they have followed closely in the last 12 months.

Spurs have also been linked with Jesse Lingard who has been misfiring of late but was well liked by Mourinho in his United days.