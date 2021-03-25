FERNANDES, KANE CLOSE GOLDEN BOOT GAP

The duo of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes have closed the gap on Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot for this season. Salah has won the Golden Boot Award in two of his three seasons in the top flight of club football in England and a third Golden Boot Award is in serious doubt due to his recent form in front of goal. Mohamed Salah has not scored a goal in the Premier League since the 3-1 away defeat to Leicester City last month. Since that game at the King Power Stadium, the Egyptian national team hero has been stuck on 17 goals, while his challengers have found the back of the net on a regular basis. Since the Leicester City game, Salah has not scored in any of his last four games in the league. In that time, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane have moved within one goal.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes moved to 16 goals in the race to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League this season after he scored the opening goal of the game in the Manchester Derby meeting between his team and hosts Manchester City at the weekend. Bruno Fernandesplayed a big part in the 2-0 away win over the Citizens thereby moving Manchester United to within 11 points of their opponents ahead of the final ten league games. England national team left-back Luke Shaw scored the second goal for Manchester United at the start of the second half after Bruno Fernandes had scored inside two minutes for the game's opener.

England striker Harry Kane is also on 16 goals in the league just like Bruno Fernandes after his brace at the weekend. The Three Lions of England skipper scored two goals and provided two assists as Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in their London Derby meeting on Sunday evening. The England striker has 12 more games to play in the league unlike Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes who both have 10 league games each.