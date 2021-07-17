EVERTON RIVAL ARSENAL FOR WHITE

Everton have reportedly shown their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer. The Toffees showed their interest in signing White as reported by various media outlets due to the request from new manager Rafael Benitez. Spanish tactician Benitez was recently appointed the new Everton manager on a three-year deal despite his previous affiliation with Liverpool.

The Toffees have appointed Benitez despite the fact that he took charge of Merseyside rivals Liverpool for several years and even won two major trophies for the Reds. While Benitez was the Liverpool manager when the club won the Champions League title in 2005 and the FA Cup title in 2006.

The Daily Mail reported that Everton are ready to meet the asking price demanded by Brighton for England international Ben White as requested by their new manager and that could be bad news for North London giants Arsenal who have made the new England defender one of their top transfer targets this summer. The Gunners have had two bids turned down for White this summer. Arsenal made a first bid of £42m that was rejected by the Seagulls before making a second bid of £45m plus bonuses. The second Arsenal bid also met the same response as the first bid with Brighton holding out for £50m plus bonuses.

The report from the abovementioned media outlet said that Everton are ready to offer £50m for England international White plus £5m in bonuses. It was also stated that the Merseyside club is ready to offer £20m upfront with the remaining fee paid in instalments.

Brighton defender White is presently with the England squad at Euro 2020 and his future is expected to be sorted out at the end of the tournament. The Three Lions have played four times at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament and White is yet to feature for the team.