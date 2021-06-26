ARSENAL REBUFFED IN APPROACH FOR WHITE

Premier League giants Arsenal have been rebuffed after making a concrete move to sign England international BenWhite from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Gunners had previously been linked with an interest in the newly capped England man and they have now followed up their interest with a first offer for the former Leeds United defender.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier on Wednesday that the Gunners made a £40m bid for England international Ben White but the offer was turned down by the Seagulls. It has been reported that Brighton want at least £50m for White who's presently with the England squad at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Ben White has enjoyed a rapid rise from his loan spell at Leeds United during the penultimate league campaign till date. The 23-year-old was a key player for the Whites as he helped them to secure a place in the Premier League ahead of the start of last season. Leeds United wanted to make the loan deal a permanent switch for the defender but they were rebuffed by Brighton who rejected several bids from the Whites for him. White returned to Brighton for the season and he went on to produce an impressive first season as a Premier League player.

England international White made 36 appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League as they avoided relegation from the top flight with several games to play. His form for Brighton impressed England manager Gareth Southgate and he was named in the 33-man provisional squad for the European Championship this summer.

Brighton defender White was dropped from the initial squad when Soutgate unveiled the final 26 players for the tournament before the injury to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold gave him the opportunity to be a part of the team. He was selected as the replacement for the Liverpool right-back.