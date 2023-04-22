England Football Team Captain Waiting for a Decision Regarding Armband

After FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was trying to solve the dispute that dominated the beginning of Qatar 2022, England captain Leah Williamson might be allowed to wear a One Love armband at the Women's World Cup. However, when asked if they will appear at the Women's World Cup, Mr. Infantino stated today in London: "When England slammed with sanctions by FIFA, they abandoned plans for Harry Kane to wear the multicolored garment highlighting LGBTQ rights at the men's World Cup in November."

Before the Women's World Cup, we will have a solution and seek dialogue. I do hope so."Williamson stated that she would like to be permitted to wear the One Love armband in Australia when the European champions begin their World Cup campaign in July, describing the occasion as "a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much."

"In contrast to Australia and New Zealand, Qatar has laws that prohibit same-sex relationships, and some World Cup fans refrain from wearing rainbows on their clothing. In September, seven nations announced their intention to wear One Love armbands in Qatar, including England and Wales. But FIFA didn't say anything for two months, until a few days before their first games, when they said that "sporting sanctions" could be imposed because the armbands didn't qualify as part of the World Cup equipment.

There have never been any openly gay players at a men's tournament like the Women's World Cup. Williamson represented England in the Arnold Clark Cup, a mini-tournament that FIFA did not organize while sporting the One Love armband. Therefore, the result for the armband is still pending. Although, the FA is hopeful that there will be a positive outcome in the coming days.