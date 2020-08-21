Alex Bruce fancies Callum Wilson to join Tottenham Hotspur

Former Premier League defender Alex Bruce believes Callum Wilson could end up at Tottenham Hotspur next season. The England international has been a key contributor for Bournemouth over the years but he is expected to head through the exit door this summer after the south Coast outfit were relegated from the top-flight.

Spurs are one of the contenders to secure his signature and Bruce is not surprised with the transfer speculation, he told Football Insider: “He’s a good player, I’m sure there’s a number of Bournemouth players. It’ll be a tough time for Bournemouth and their supporters seeing their best players leave but unfortunately with relegation, you’d expect if the price is right the likes of Callum Wilson to be moving on. If he does go to Tottenham it might not be a bad option to have Callum Wilson and Harry Kane in your armoury for Jose Mourinho, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we do see him go there.”

Wilson had an impressive 2018/19 season where he contributed 14 goals for the Cherries in the Premier League and that paved the way for his international debut. However, he was not able to replicate the performances last term and bagged just seven league goals despite playing five matches more.

Hence, it is quite clear that he had a forgettable 2019/2020 campaign similar to a number of Bournemouth players and he will be hoping to redeem himself next season. Nathan Ake has already agreed terms with Manchester City and he is scheduled to join them in a deal worth £41m over the next few days.

There could be several more departures from the Cherries this summer. Apart from Wilson, the likes of Josh King, Jefferson Lerma and David Brooks have also been linked with potential departures from the recently relegated outfit.