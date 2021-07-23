ARSENAL INTERESTED IN BAGGIES GOALKEEPER – JOURNALIST

Arsenal are interested in a deal for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer according to respected English journalist David Ornstein who writes for The Athletic. It was revealed that the Gunners have already approached the Baggies in the bid to sign the England international.

Arsenal are in the market for a new shot stopper and England international Johnstone has been identified for the role. The Gunners need a new goalkeeper following the exit of Australian national team shot stopper Mat Ryan. Ryan left the club after the end of his loan deal at Arsenal from Brighton and he has since signed for Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga. Icelandic international goalkeeper Alex Runnarson is another first team player still at Arsenal but he's expected to leave this summer either on loan or permanently.

German international Bernd Leno is the first choice goalkeeper at Arsenal at the moment and the plan is for England player Johnstoneto challenge him for that number one spot if the Gunners can sign him. Fellow London teams West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 28-year-old England national team shot stopper. Johnstone was part of the three goalkeepers in the England team at Euro 2020 alongside first choice Jordan Pickford of Everton and Sheffield United player Aaron Ramsdale. Johnstone was the second choice behind Pickford who kept five clean sheet in seven games at the tournament.

Arsenal will have to pay more than £10m for Johnstone if they want to sign him from West Brom who are holding out for at least £20m for the player who has one year left on his contract with the club. West Ham United have already had a £10m bid turned down for Johnstone who has also been attracting the interest of former club Manchester United.