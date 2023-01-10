Wales Faces England in the Final Group Game

England and Wales face off each other on Tuesday, 29th November which is their final game in the group round. Both sides are keen to end this stage of games with a strong lead in points. England looks forward to making a strong statement after their lackluster game against the US. It ended with a score of 1-1 which Gareth Bale provided for the team.

On the other hand, the game that Wales played against Iran also left the fans wanting a better performance. Page described his team’s performance as one that could be improved. Indeed, Wales has had a winless streak in seven matches till now. If England can get three points against their opponent then they will land on a top position in the group.

The kick-off is at 7 pm GMT. Among the players, Wales will not have Wayne Hennessey as their goalkeeper who is usually their first choice. Danny Ward will be standing in for him. Harry Kane, England’s captain, had his ankle in bandages when he was photographed in their draw against the US. Otherwise, the England team will be playing with their first favorites on the field.

Players to watch out for would be several, on either side. These include Gareth Bale and Bukayo Saka on England’s side. Harry Kane, even though he might not be playing the next game, is prolific when it comes to playing in front of the goal. Other names include Giovanni Reyna, Mehdi Taremi, Brenden Aaronson, and Brennan Johnson among others. With Wale’s current performance it seems they would have to put in a lot to get a chance for qualifying into Group B. England on the other hand, has a chance to defeat Wales and gain a top position in the group round.