TURKISH SIDE WANT WILSHERE

A Turkish club has confirmed that they are in talks with Arsenal over a possible signing of Jack Wilshere this summer.



Antalyasporwant the midfielder who has 12 months left on his deal to move to Turkey as he struggles to manage his injury tendencies in England.

Sky Sources claim Serie A side Sampdoriawanted to offer £6 million in initial offer with total package of £9 million for Wilshere last week. However, the Turkish club president Ali SafakOzturk has opened up on the interest in the player. He added that the deal for Wilshere depends on the price the Gunners would let him leave for.

“We made an enquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere. It will be a difficult move to pull off,” Ozturk said.



Arsene Wenger hoped Wilshere would continue his development work and get regular game time when he allowed the player move to Bournemouth on a season long loan last term. Wilshere got decent game time but fractured his leg in April to cut short his Cherries’ stay.

The player had agreed to the move after former England manager Sam Allardyce preferred other players to him in the Three Lions team. Wilshere wanted to prove he could hold down a spot so he could get back into the England national side. He played 29 league games where he had two assists. Things are complicated at the Emirates for now but Wenger expects Wilshere to remain and fight for a shirt.

If no club comes close to Arsenal’s demands, Wilshere would likely extend his stay at the club just before the transfer deadline closes.