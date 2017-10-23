Pep Guardiola has no interest in the England national team job

Pep Guardiola has no interest in managing England in the future.



The Manchester City head coach feels that the national team jobs should be overseen by coaches within their respective countries.The Catalan tactician was discussing the difficulties of managing clubs overseas when he inevitably asked whether he would consider an approach from the Football Association, he said: "No. Always I believe in the English people has to be manager for the national team, the Brazilian people has to be manager for the Brazilian team."

Guardiola is said to have previously been approached by Brazil for the national team job, but he opted to snub their advances to prolong his managerial career at club level. The 46-year-old could not quite yield his magic during his first season in charge of Manchester City as they finished third in the Premier League last season.