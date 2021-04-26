KANE MATCHED BY SALAH

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has drawn level with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the battle for the Golden Boot Award in the Premier League this season after he scored in the comeback win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Salah was on target against Villa, while England player Kane could not score for Spurs in the defeat to Manchester United at home. Kane and Spurs were on the receiving end of a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Red Devils.

All of this leaves them even, and OlyBet make them both exactly the same odds to win too, with it being a very much two-horse race to the title.

England international skipper Kane took the lead in the Golden Boot race for the first time this season when his brace in the 2-2 draw at the home of the Magpies took him to 19 league goals for the season and one better than Egyptian football icon Salah.

The Liverpool player has now drawn level with Kane after his equalising goal in the comeback home win over Villa. The visitors had taken a first half lead through topscorer Ollie Watkins before Salah scored to start the comeback in the second half. Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold then scored a good goal in the final minutes to win the game for the Reds. The 2-1 victory over Villa is the first win recorded by Premier League champions Liverpool at home this year.

Salah and Liverpool played on Saturday evening before Kane and Spurs around 24 hours later. Salah gave Golden Boot rival Kane something to think about with his goal but the England man was unable to respond in the home game against Manchester United.

Son Heung-Min gave Spurs a first half lead after he had been the reason behind a disallowed Manchester United goal. The Red Devils then roared back in the second half to win the game through goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and substitute Mason Greenwood.

Kane will have the chance to take the lead when his Spurs team travel to take on Everton on Friday night. Salah and Liverpool then travel to Leeds United at the weekend.