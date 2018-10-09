Claiming a Bet365 free bet

It would be fair to say that one of the best feelings as a punter comes from when you open your account, only to find a free bet ready to be used on any available betting market.

This is something that bookmakers like Bet365 are clearly aware of, as they provide several useful ways to clinch your own free bet, which can then be used within a given time-period on any of the many markets on their website and mobile app.

You’ll find that most experienced punters will always consider potential ways of taking a free bet and it’s made easier by websites like Bet365, who provide a handful of different options. It doesn’t even matter whether or not you’re already a customer with them, as you can take just as many bet credits from signing up as you will from getting involved with an exclusive Bet365 promotion after several years of betting with Bet365.

You can receive Bet365 free bets from:

Opening a Bet365 account

Before considering any potential Bet365 existing customer offers, you need to create your own account with them. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what the best option is, but you’re able to join Bet365 through their latest offer on Oddschanger, where they regularly update their Bookmaker Offers pages, and they will always include a step-by-step guide on how to qualify for each Bet365 sign-up offer in circulation.

Most bookmakers offer a ‘bet and get’ structure where you’re able to take a chosen number of free bets by depositing and staking £10 when you first open your account. While Bet365 won’t rule out this option, they will also often operate a Matched Bet Credits new customer offer, which allows punters to take as many free bets as they want depending on their opening stake. This can even go as high as £100, so it’s worth considering if you want to get more from the Bet365 bet credits you’ll be taking.

The Bet365 Risk Free Bet Promotion

There are several Bet365 promotions which allow for their customers to take a free bet based on the bets they place. One of the main incentives which always has punters keeping tabs on the bookmaker is their Risk Free Bet feature.

This will appear for major Premier League fixtures and even highlights from the Champions League, where you’re able to get a matched free bet in-play based on what you stake pre-match.

You will usually be given this offer up to £25 or even £50, meaning that you can get that same amount back as a free bet. The most important part is that, while the first bet can be won or lost like any other, the free bet you get in-play is risk-free, so you’ll lose nothing as long as your pre-match bet is a winner.

It’s not exclusive to fans of football either, with a horse racing version available for meetings shown live on ITV Racing.