CITY TRIUMPH IN LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Manchester City have won the Carabao cup for the third straight season. They defeated Aston Villa in Wembley to emerge as the Champions this year. Their third triumph in as many years. First half goals from Aguero and Rodri was enough for the Citizen to see off a spirited comeback from Aston Villa.

City were patient with their build up play and they had to wait patiently for the opener. It did arrive in the 20th minute when a good work from Phil Foden ended with Aguero, the Argentina international did the rest, albeit with some assistance from Tyronne Mings.

The second goal arrived 10 minutes later when a controversial corner kick was delivered by Gundogan and Rodri did the rest.

Aston Villa were rocked but their determination was not rattled, the second goal was cruel on Aston Villa as the corner was open to debate.

Aston Villa pulled one back in the 41st minute when an error from Jon Stones had let Anwar El Ghazi behind the city defense, he delivered a good cross for Tanzanian international Mbawana Samata to head home.

The game ended like that in the first half and neither of the sides could add to the tally as the Citizens went ahead to lift their third title in three years. With Sterling being roundly praised for being such a good role model, it was good to see kids like Foden take some of the limelight, having starred in previous rounds, and been trusted in the final by Pep.

The victory and title will take some pressure off Pep Guardiola and his men. The Citizens have been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, having been banned by UEFA from participating in European competitions for two years. The body sighted gross breach of financial regulation as the reason behind the sanction.

The club has since submitted an appeal to the court of Arbitration for sport. The date for the hearing has not been announced. Should they fail in their bid to overturn the ban, the Citizen will be without European football till at least 2022-2023 season.