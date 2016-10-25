Southgate Thanks Goalkeeper Joe Hart for Point against Slovenia

Caretaker manager Gareth Southgate thanked¬¬¬ goalkeeper Joe Hart for being of a massive importance in the draw with Slovenia.



England could only manage a 0-0 draw with Slovenia, which was also Southgate’s second match in charge of the national team. The former Middlesbrough and England under 21 manager has been placed as the temporary man in charge of the national team while they search for a permanent successor to Sam Allardyce. There is even a possibility that Southgate could impress the England FA sufficiently to earn himself a permanent job.