Slaven Bilic Wants Mark Noble’s Inclusion into England Setup

Slaven Bilic says that he would consider naming West Ham captain Mark Noble in the England squad if he was in place of Gareth Southgate.



The interim manager was recently appointed as the permanent successor for Sam Allardyce. He is not expected to ring much changes to the England squad for the upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania. Southgate is largely expected to name the same squad that featured in his four trial games. Mark Noble has been one of the best players in the Premier league who has been unable to feature much for the national team.

Inside, the 29-year-old has not featured for the national team. Even though he was part of the England youth team setup at almost every level, he has been a forgotten man when it comes to international career.



This has also resulted in Noble being unable to secure a move away from West Ham. The lack of international appearances has not convinced major European clubs to take a look at the player. Yet, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says that he has seen enough quality within the 29-year-old to suggest that he will be a more than capable player at the international level.

Southgate is expected to experiment with a couple of players for the upcoming friendly before switching to ausual formation for the key game against Lithuania."He was recognised last season as a player who should have played in the Euro Championships squad. I was surprised he didn't.But now we have a new England manager, we are playing well, Mark is playing well, and at 29 he is at a good age. Of course he has to fight for his place with some great players, but if he continues to play well he should have a chance. He is reliable, good in a group and is a leader. Gareth Southgate will see that," said Bilic.