Gareth Southgate wants to test Nathaniel Chalobah at the big stage

Nathaniel Chalobah is a 22 year old footballer who can operate either as a midfielder or a defender and has been performing in the youth academy since the age of 10 and has been offloaded to various clubs including: Watford, Nottingham, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli on loan deals.



With all of these clubs that Chalobah has been transferred in, it seems like he has gained the attention of England’s head coach Gareth Southgate as the tactician is being linked with the rising youngster who is struggling to get consistent playing time.

Rumors have been spreading around suggesting that Gareth Southgate is keeping a close eye on Chalobah and is even willing to give the youngster a chance to perform and represent the English national football team at the big stage with the senior squad and not the under-21 or under-17 which Chalobah has already been called up for.

The only dilemma that Southgate has in relation to giving Chalobah the chance to play for England with the rest of the top performers at the international stage is the fact that Chalobah has not really performed consistently at any top club.



In the 12 year-long time lapse that Nathaniel Chalobah has spent as a player of Chelsea, he has never been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

It’s because of this lack of consistent playing time with Chelsea that there are various reports emerging claiming that other clubs are going to attempt to secure the services of the 22 year old player.

Leicester City, Watford and Newcastle United are a few of the clubs that are rumored to be interested in signing Nathaniel Chalobah and if a transfer does indeed occur then it can benefit his chances of not only getting consistent playing time in the first team squad of a top club but to also make appearances for England at the international stage as Southgate wants to see Chalobah make regular appearances before making his decision of calling up the 22 year old player for the upcoming matches that the national side have to perform.