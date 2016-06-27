UK-K8 hoping to strengthen Baggies in 2016-17

West Bromwich Albion are a side considered by many to be tough to beat yet they regularly appear in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have a shrewd manager in Tony Pulis so what does it take to get the Baggies to the next level where they stop flirting with relegation and can actually mount a challenge on the European places?

Sponsorship is an area that can transform any club so perhaps a new deal with online casino provider UK-K8 could provide that impetus and keep moving the club forward.

Welcome deal

If West Brom were looking around at their options then it seems they have made the correct decision. The contract between themselves and UK-K8 has been signed for an initial two year period and although the exact financial details are unknown, it’s thought to be worth close to the £2m that the club were hoping to achieve.

How that will affect the club on the pitch remains to be seen and while that may seem like a sizeable figure, £2m isn’t enough to buy an average midfielder’s right leg in the current climate. However, when you partner with an Asian firm such as UK-K8, there are other benefits which will surely develop the squad in the long term.

Building a Brand

Asia is a huge market for Premier League football clubs and if you can raise awareness on the continent, you stand to earn much in return. Sales of merchandise, TV rights and even ticket sales can rise exponentially if you can get a proportion of the vast population on board.

"This partnership is delivered as a true partnership for both parties. We are working on a joint marketing plan that will focus on raising awareness of UK-K8.com in the UK whilst also ensuring the development of the West Bromwich Albion brand in Asia,” said the COO of Uk-K8 Vincent Huang.

"We will be working with the Club on several key projects to create a platform for the Club to grow awareness and engagement in this region.”

It’s essentially a ‘win-win’ for both sides: Asian Focused gaming companies are keen to get involved with the bigger sides across Europe while West Brom get wider, global exposure as a result. But will it be enough to boost the club and why should they expect to get to that fabled ‘next level’?

Over Achievers

West Bromwich Albion finished in 14th place at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season in a campaign that changed everything for the perceived ‘smaller clubs’. It was the year that Leicester City won the trophy – an incredible achievement which must rank as one of the biggest shocks in sporting history and it was one that had every club wondering what they could become.

Leicester had an experienced manager and a capable team, devoid of any big stars and as a result, any egos. It may seem unthinkable that a club such as West Brom could emulate that success but a top eight finish and a battle for European places would be seen as a success after several seasons in the bottom half.

But can they do it? Last season, the Baggies took points off the sides that finished in first, second and third – Leicester, Arsenal and Spurs – so they are capable of competing with anyone on their day. It will need some additional personnel this summer to help achieve that aim but Tony Pulis has the basis of a squad that can aim much higher and hopefully for West Brom supporters, UK-K8 can help to bring the funds that they need.