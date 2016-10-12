ROONEY ESCAPES FA CHARGE

The FA would not charge Wayne Rooney despite his poor decisions whilst on international duty for England.



The Manchester United and England captain was pictured inappropriately late in the night following England’s 3-0 triumph over neighbours, Scotland during the international break.

The forward in the England national side apologized for his actions and they seem enough as the FA would not commence disciplinary actions against him. The Daily Mirror claimed that the player was invited to a wedding reception and that there was no curfew in camp. The 31-year old superstar has been reportedly assured that he would not be charged for his conduct.

The Sun had reported an investigation with pictures attached showing Rooney drunk at a party a day after the famous win. Other players were out late the same night and reports say the FA would investigate the incident.



All invited Three Lions stars reported to base as required 11:00 GMT on Sunday even as they partied late on Saturday night. They trained together that afternoon before playing a 2-2 draw against Spain on Tuesday. The FA would likely take action, no matter how minimal, as England national side players are not allowed to have nights out whilst on international duty.

Gareth Southgate was not dragged into the matter despite being the interim coach as at then. The former youth team coach was recently confirmed as a substantial coach for the team. The FA offered him a four-year deal and he is reportedly set for a revelation next week.