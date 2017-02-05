Klopp Refuses to Blame Southgate for Lallana Injury

Jurgen Klopp has one again refused to blame England manager Gareth Southgate for the injury suffered by Adam Lallana, despite the player’s huge significance to Liverpool in the remainder of the campaign. The midfielder will is only just returning to fitness, and was not available for the derby game with Everton, as well as the dreadful Crystal Palace game that sess Liverpool needing to win all of their remaining matches to be sure of Champions League footblla next season.

Lallana injured his thigh while playing for England in the World Cup 2018 qualifier against Lithuania. Whilst the game finished as a 2-0 victory for the national team, this injury to Lallana was a major blow for Liverpool.

There have been suggestions that the midfielder suffered his injury after playing two consecutive games in quick succession, with him also being involved in the friendly with Germany just a few days before.

Klopp, though, refused to criticise his England counterpart after saying that every manager respects the decision made by his opposition or counterpart. The Liverpool manager, though, did suggest that the England FA needed to work with the Premier league in order to plan the England fixtures in a much better way.

Liverpool have struggled for form without him and remain underdogs to take one of the Top Four spots according to the latest odds available at biggestfreebets.com, with both Manchester City and United exected to push them to the very end, and Arsenal also waiting on the sidelines if they slip up.

The friendly against Germany took place just 72 hours after Liverpool played against Manchester City in the Premier League. While the gap between the Germany and the Lithuania game has not been a problem, the lack of recovery time between the Liverpool and Germany game seems to have had a part to play in causing the injury.

"I was not happy that he played in the first game on the Wednesday, but it is not about blaming Gareth Southgate. I think it is absolutely normal to have contact with the manager of the national team. It is not about appreciating [the call] it is about the normal situation. We both share players. I respect 100% the decisions of other managers because they have to respect my decisions, too. I really think we [Premier league and England FA] could handle these situations better if we work together,” said Klopp.