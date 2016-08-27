Karen Brady reveals Sam Allardyce Interest to Manage National Team

West Ham vice-chairman Karen Brady has revealed that the club’s former manager Sam Allardyce always wanted to manage the England national team. Hence, she expects Allardyce to do well in his new role.



The former Bolton Wanderers manager is known for keeping clubs like Newcastle, West Ham, and Sunderland afloat in the Premier League against all the odds. He was seen as an inferior candidate to the established crop of international managers like Vicente del Bosque of Spain. However, he was the number one choice for the national team as soon as Roy Hodgson quit the role after the Euro 2016

Even though the England FA held talks with Steve Bruce, it was clear from the moment Hodgson quit the role that Allardyce would be the national team boss. The only stumbling block seemed to like his contract with Sunderland, but Brady says that Allardyce would have quit any role if England came calling. Such was his interest in the England managerial job that she is not surprised about Allardyce quitting Sunderland, even though he started off the summer as a 200/1 outsider to be the England manager

Since Allardyce is extremely passionate, Brady expects the 61-year-old to be successful in his role unlike his predecessors. England have been a major disappointment on the international scene especially in the last two decades.

They have failed to progress past the quarter-finals of any major tournament during this period.“I promise, if he'd been manager of Manchester United and England had come calling he would have left. It's the one job he's always wanted. It's something he's been waiting his whole life for. It was something he felt passionate about. You only had to see the smile on his face to realise how pleased he is. I think passion for the job and a desire to do well is a huge part of what you put in,” said Brady.

